Sydney Sweeney dons wedding dress after split from her fiance

Los Angeles, April 17 (IANS) Actress Sydney Sweeney turned heads on the sets of her superhit show ‘Euphoria’ as she was spotted dressed in a wedding outfit.

The actress, 27, was seen in fan-captured footage seemingly on the set of the third season of ‘Euphoria’ in a white wedding dress, reports ‘People’ magazine.

In the video clip and photo shared to X, Sweeney, in character as Cassie Howard, is seen wearing a long veil and fitted strapless wedding outfit that flares out into a full skirt.

As per ‘People’, the aisle features the intertwined initials, "C" and "N", the latter likely a stand-in for Nate Jacobs (played by Jacob Elordi).

The fan-captured scene additionally features Alanna Eubach, who plays Suze Howard in the show, standing at the end of the aisle wearing a sparkling red high-neck dress with a slit at the thigh.

Sweeney's ‘Euphoria’ wedding dress moment arrives mere weeks after she called off her engagement to Jonathan Davino. The couple split after three years of being engaged. Sweeney was first seen with her engagement ring in February 2022.

A source told ‘People’ in March that Sweeney is prioritizing work amid the split from Davino. "She's exactly where she wants to be. Most people would feel overwhelmed by her working schedule this year, but not Syd. She's all about working right now and very excited about all her projects”, the source explained. "What did make her overwhelmed though was her relationship and her wedding. She didn't feel right about it”.

Sweeney is currently "in the middle of this magical career that she could only dream of a few years ago. This is what she wants to focus on right now”, the source added. "She's not ready to settle down. They only lasted for this long because it was hard for her to break it off. They didn't split because there is no love. They split because she just wants to focus on her career right now”.

Sweeney has also been spotted in other wedding-inspired looks in the weeks since calling off the relationship, notably a $7,000 bridal look while attending CinemaCon in Las Vegas on April 1 to promote’ The Housemaid’.

