Swift action prevented panic, ensured order after Maha Kumbh stampede: CM Yogi

Lucknow, March 3 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday praised his government's prompt actions following the tragic stampede at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj on January 29.

He said that the swift action ensured timely medical aid for victims and prevented widespread panic.

He also refuted reports of pollution at the Sangam during the religious event, asserting that the situation was handled with urgency and care.

Addressing a gathering of Indian Institute of Management (IIM) and Indian Postal Service officials here on Monday, the Chief Minister underlined the scale of the situation, saying: “We did not allow the incident to be excessively highlighted, as eight crore devotees and sadhus were present in Prayagraj and the Kumbh Mela area at the time, and panic could have worsened the situation."

At least 30 devotees were killed and 60 others injured in the stampede at the Sangam ghat during Mauni Amavasya. Chief Minister Adityanath spoke about the complexities of managing such large-scale events, underlining that in addition to millions of devotees, seers and sadhus from 13 Akhadas were also scheduled for the ritualistic 'Amrit Snan' (holy dip) that morning.

The CM said that two major challenges arise during such events. Determining the bathing order among the Akharas, which has historically led to disputes, and ensuring the ritual proceeds smoothly at the scheduled time of 4 AM, he explained. Despite the tragedy, all Akhadas were prepared to proceed with the ‘snan,’ but the administration stepped in to postpone the event.

"I personally requested them to delay the ritual to manage the situation,” CM Adityanath said, adding that officials monitored the crowd closely, evacuated the Sangam area by noon, and ensured the 'snan' resumed by 2:30 PM.

The Chief Minister stressed the importance of effective crisis management, stating, "In difficult situations, many people panic and give up, but we must develop the strength to make firm decisions with patience and control."

He also underlined the need for coordination among stakeholders, including devotees, sadhus, and administrative officials.

"I personally initiated dialogues to maintain order and ensure smooth execution of the event," he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.