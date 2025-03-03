BJD expresses displeasure over Odisha govt's indifference towards observing Panchayati Raj Diwas

Bhubaneswar, March 3 (IANS) The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Monday demanded immediate intervention of the state government for the observance of Panchayati Raj Diwas on March 5, the birth anniversary of former Odisha Chief Minister Biju Patnaik.

The birth anniversary of the legendary leader has been observed as Panchayati Raj Diwas every year in the state.

The Opposition BJD on Monday also expressed disappointment over the state government's indifference towards the celebration of the Panchayati Raj Diwas on March 5.

Speaking to media persons during a press conference here on Monday, senior BJD leader Debi Prasad Mishra said, "The Panchayati Raj Diwas has been celebrated on the birth date of Biju Babu since the early 1990's, irrespective of the party in power in Odisha. All previous governments in the state have celebrated it on March 5 since the 90's. But it is a matter of great sorrow that no preparations or decision have been taken by the present Mohan Charan Majhi government even as only two days left for the 109th birth anniversary of Biju Patnaik on March 5."

Mishra also alleged that no official communication has yet been sent to the district administration regarding the procedure to observe the Panchayati Raj Diwas on March 5.

The senior BJD leader also said that Biju Patnaik played a leading role in the implantation of the Panchayati Raj system in Odisha as well as the country.

Mishra urged the state government to immediately send official communication to the district administration for the celebration of Panchayati Raj Diwas on March 5 to assuage the resentment among the representatives of Panchayati Raj system in villages across the state.

The senior BJD leader also advised the state government to extend due respect to Biju Patnaik rising above party lines.

Mishra noted that Balwantrai Mehta is known as the father of the Panchayati Raj system in India.

He also added that Biju Patnaik is also considered as father of Panchayati Raj system for promoting rural economy through the innovative idea of Panchayati Raj industries and empowering the representatives in the Panchayati Raj institutions at the ground level.

