Swati Sharma, Bharat Ahlawat open up on their 'Tom & Jerry'-like camaraderie

Mumbai, July 5 (IANS) The actors of 'Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa', Swati Sharma and Bharat Ahlawat, have revealed the nature of their camaraderie, likening it to the classic Tom and Jerry duo.

Swati portrays the role of Aashi, while Bharat essays the character of Siddharth in the show.

While fans adore their on-screen relationship, Swati and Bharat also share an incredible bond off-screen.

Swati and Bharat have worked together before, but 'Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa' marks their first collaboration as lead characters. Their long-standing friendship translates into a great bond both on and off the set.

Despite their playful fights and teasing, they genuinely care for each other and have become good friends over time.

Speaking about their off-screen relationship, Swati said: "Bharat and I have known each other for a long time, and working together on 'Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa' has been an absolute joy. Our relationship is a lot like Tom and Jerry -- we bicker and tease each other constantly, but at the end of the day, we have each other’s backs. It’s this dynamic that makes our on-screen chemistry so special and real."

Bharat added: "Swati and I share a unique bond that goes beyond just being co-stars. Though viewers have seen Aashi and Siddharth argue and disagree on multiple occasions, off-screen, there’s a deep friendship and mutual respect that underpin our relationship. This connection helps us bring authenticity to our roles as Siddharth and Aashi, and I think the viewers can see that.”

The show also stars Mayank Malik as Raghav, Arzoo Govitrikar as Neelima, and Khyaati Keswani as Amrita.

'Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa' airs on Shemaroo Umang.

