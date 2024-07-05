JLo celebrates US Independence Day away from husband Ben Affleck, kids

Los Angeles, July 5 (IANS) Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez celebrated the US Independence Day in New York with her friends, away from her husband Ben Affleck.

Days after returning to Los Angeles from a trip to Europe, the 54-year-old multi-hyphenate was spotted shopping for plants in the Hamptons with her manager, reports People magazine.

JLo was seen wearing her wedding ring and carrying the same woven Dior tote bag she had while spending time on a boat in Italy during her recent trip abroad.

As per ‘People’, her husband Ben Affleck, 51, meanwhile, was seen out for dinner in Los Angeles with two of his children on July 3, as photos published by the Daily Mail show. He also appeared to be wearing his wedding ring during the outing.

Affleck is a dad to three kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner: Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12.

JLo shares two kids, 16-year-old twins Emme and Max, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

On Wednesday, Lopez posted an Instagram video with Emme heading out, presumably to the Hamptons, in a jeep.

The Hamptons is the vacation hotspot where Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin throws his star-studded annual Independence Day bash, which JLo and Affleck attended last year.

At the 2023 festivities, Lopez wore an ankle-length white dress with a tie-front top that showed off her toned abs, while Affleck, 51, matched the casual vibe with a similar white T-shirt and jeans. The couple was also accompanied by Affleck's daughter, Violet.

In addition to her latest travels, JLo has been keeping busy with film and production projects. Her various ventures are all part of what a source recently said involves her and her husband "doing their own thing" this summer.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.