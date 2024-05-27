Swati Maliwal assault case: Delhi court dismisses bail plea of CM Kejriwal’s aide

New Delhi, May 27 (IANS) A Delhi court on Monday dismissed the bail plea of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar, who is accused of assaulting AAP Rajya Sabha member and former DCW chief Swati Maliwal.

On May 24, the court had sent Kumar to four-day judicial custody till Tuesday.

During the hearing, Maliwal broke down in the courtroom alleging character assassination and life threats being given to her.

Delhi Police opposed Kumar’s counsel’s submission that Maliwal went to the CM’s residence with the intent to malign his aide, while his counsel alleged a three-day delay in filing an FIR.

His counsel further argued that Bibhav was not present at the CM’s residence and that Maliwal had no appointment.

The court had earlier in the day reserved its order on Kumar’s bail plea.

Kumar was arrested on May 18 in connection with the assault on Maliwal on May 13 and produced late at night before a local court which sent him to five days under police custody.

During this period, he was also taken to the CM's residence where the crime scene was recreated. Bibhav Kumar was taken to three locations in Mumbai, said police sources privy to the probe.

“Kumar had formatted his phone on one of the locations, which was revealed after technical investigation," said the source.

According to police, he had formatted his phone on May 17, citing a malfunction.

Delhi Police registered a case against Kumar after he allegedly assaulted Maliwal at the Chief Minister's residence.

The FIR at the Civil Lines police station includes charges under Sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 341 (wrongful restraint), 354(B) (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.