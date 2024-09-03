Swati Maliwal assault case: Accused Bibhav Kumar steps out of Tihar jail

New Delhi, Sep 3 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar stepped out of Tihar Jail on Tuesday after being granted bail by the Supreme Court in the Swati Maliwal assault case.

Earlier in the day, the Tis Hazari Court issued an order for Kumar’s release after accepting the bail bond furnished on his behalf.

On Monday, the top court directed Kejriwal's aide to be released on bail, noting that he has spent last 100 days in custody and if released on bail, no prejudice will be caused to the investigation of the case since the Delhi Police had already filed its charge sheet before the trial court post completion of the probe.

Imposing a slew of conditions, the Supreme Court ordered that Kumar will not be restored to his position as Personal Secretary to the Delhi CM or given any official assignment in the Chief Minister’s Office.

“The petitioner (Bibhav Kumar) shall not enter the Chief Minister’s residence till all the private vulnerable witnesses are examined,” it added.

Apart from the conditions to be set by the trial court, Bibhav Kumar or his associates will not make any public comments regarding the case, as per the SC order.

Bibhav Kumar was arrested on May 18 in connection with an alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on May 13 at the official residence of Chief Minister Kejriwal. He produced before a local court late at night on the same day which sent him to five-day police custody.

Delhi Police registered a case against Bibhav Kumar for allegedly assaulting Maliwal, the former Chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women.

The FIR lodged at the Civil Lines police station includes charges under Sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 341 (wrongful restraint), 354(B) (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

