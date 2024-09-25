Swachhata Hi Seva: Medical camp organised for abandoned women in Delhi's Najafgarh

New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) The International Institute of Health & Hygiene, Sulabh International and AAS-A-Ray Foundation organised a medical camp for abandoned Women at Tamanna (Sisters of Charity) residents’ campus at Najafgarh, as part of the nationwide Swachhata Hi Seva campaign.

The medical camp organised under the aegis of Union Environment and Forest Ministry also saw capacity building programme on Swachhta Hi Seva, Mission LiFE and menstrual hygiene management.

Speaking about one of its kind initiative, Dr Namita Mathur said: "This is aimed at providing essential healthcare services and raising health awareness among women and girls in the community.”

Dr Pankaj Kumar, President of AAS-A-Ray foundation said that the camp featured a range of medical services, including consultations with specialists in general medicine, Orthopaedics, ENT, Dentistry, and Gynaecology.

Senior doctors and officials of Sulabh International including R. C. Jha and Anand Chouhan also shared their views.

Screenings for haemoglobin, blood sugar, and blood pressure were also done by a team of professionals. These critical health services are part of an ongoing effort to promote the health and well-being of women and girls in underserved communities under Mission LiFE theme 'Adopt a Healthy Lifestyle'.

Apart from medical check-ups, some important educational sessions were also organised on issues pertaining to menstrual health and hygiene practices. Those who attended the camp were informed about the proper use of sanitary products and about the significance of menstrual health management. Sulabh IIHH also distributed sanitary pads to ensure that women had access to necessary hygiene supplies.

Knowledge products on Swachhta were distributed and the cleanliness of public toilets was emphasised. A Tree Plantation drive was also initiated that aligned with the event's broader goal of promoting wellness and hygiene within the community.

The event saw the participation of hundreds of people, thereby garnering strong community engagement and interest. A Swachhata pledge under the theme 'Swabhav Swachhata, Sanskar Swachhata', was also taken by all the participants encouraging cleanliness in both habits and surroundings.

