Nishikant Dubey alleges international conspiracy in Waqf Bill feedback, demands probe

New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, a member of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) has raised concerns over the potential international link to the massive influx of suggestions and feedback on the Bill.

Dubey has called for an investigation by the Home Ministry, citing uniformity in language across the 1.25 crore suggestions received so far.

In a letter to JPC Chairman Jagdambika Pal, Dubey expressed suspicion over the origin of these suggestions, highlighting the need to determine how many of them originated from within India and how many came from abroad.

He pointed out that the content of most submissions is nearly identical or has minor variations in language, raising doubts about a coordinated effort.

“The biggest issue is how many of these suggestions came from within India and how many suggestions came from abroad,” he said.

Dubey specifically mentioned the involvement of individuals and organisations such as Zakir Naik, Jamaat-e-Islami, the Taliban, Pakistan’s ISI, and China’s Intelligence agencies in this.

He emphasised that these entities have long sought to destabilise India and undermine its democracy.

According to Dubey, the nature and scale of the feedback suggests that foreign powers may be at play to influence India's legislative process.

“These organisations and countries have been conspiring to destabilise India and weaken our democracy for a long time. Looking at such a large volume of suggestions and their content, it looks like foreign powers are trying to influence India's legislative work. If it is so, then it is an unprecedented attack on Indian sovereignty and the independence of Parliament,” he said.

The BJP MP urged the JPC Chairman to allow the Home Ministry to thoroughly investigate the origins of the feedback and to probe the possible involvement of radical organisations, foreign powers, and their affiliates.

“The investigation should also cover the possible role of individuals like Zakir Naik and foreign powers like the ISI and China, as well as those indirectly linked to them,” he demanded.

