Suvendu Adhikari challenges Mamata to make title deed of her residence public

Kolkata, Nov 2 (IANS) The leader of opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Thursday challenged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to make the title deed of her residence at Kalighat in South Kolkata public.

The Chief Minister on Wednesday, without naming Adhikari, had raised questions over the assets, properties and businesses of the Adhikari family.

Presumably as a reaction to that, Adhikari on Thursday posted his last income tax return certificate on his official X handle and challenged the Chief Minister to make the title deed of her Kalighat residence public.

“Yesterday, you targeted me and levelled baseless allegations against me, of course without naming me as you didn't have the guts,” Adhikari said in his X message.

The BJP leader also challenged the Chief Minister to use all her administrative machinery against him to prove that he had earned a single penny extra to that he had declared in his income tax return.

“Use all your might and investigating agencies at your disposal and prove that I have earned ‘a single paisa’ more than what I have declared or have amassed any disproportionate asset or property,” Adhikari tweeted.

“You have to publicly release a copy of the title deed of the land located on Harish Chatterjee Street, Kalighat, where you have been residing by occupying the land. Why don't you let everyone know whether the possession is lawful. I hope you find the courage to accept my challenge. Blabbering in front of the camera is the easiest part, now follow it up with action,” Adhikari said.

