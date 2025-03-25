Suvendu Adhikari approaches HC for rally permission in Bengal Speaker’s constituency

Kolkata, March 25 (IANS) The Leader of Opposition (LoP) in West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari, on Tuesday approached a single judge bench of the Calcutta High Court seeking permission to conduct a rally in Baruipur-Paschim, the Assembly constituency of Speaker Biman Bandopadhyay.

In his petition filed at the single judge bench of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh, the LoP has accused the district police of denying him permission to conduct the rally on March 27.

The petition has been admitted and the matter will come up for hearing on Wednesday.

Earlier on March 19, Adhikari reached the Baruipur-Paschim Assembly to conduct a protest rally there. However, that rally by the BJP coincided with a programme of the ruling Trinamool Congress.

There were several rounds of quarrels followed by slogans and counter-slogans between the Trinamool Congress and BJP legislators in the area over the two counter-programmes. Following the violence, the LoP had to retreat and cancel his scheduled protest rally.

The protest rally of Suvendu Adhikari in the Baruipur-Paschim constituency on that day was against alleged discrimination faced by BJP legislators within the Assembly when the House was in session. The LoP accused the Speaker of adopting a one-sided approach in conducting the proceedings of the House by suspending the opposition legislators, including him, from attending the proceedings.

Thereafter, the LoP planned a similar protest rally at the Baruipur-Paschim Assembly on March 27. However, after being denied by the police permission, he approached the Calcutta High Court.

To recall, Adhikari and three other BJP legislators were suspended from attending the House proceedings during the budget session. The entire budget session, both in the first phase in February and in the second round in March, was rocked by the protest by the BJP legislators on this issue.

In the recent past also, there had been several occasions where the police denied permission to the LoP to conduct protest rallies in different pockets of the state. Each time, he approached the Calcutta High Court for permission and the latter granted him that.

