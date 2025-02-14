Sustainable development, energy security possible through daily fuel conservation: Maha Minister

Mumbai, Feb 14 (IANS) Maharashtra Minister for Women and Child Development Aditi Tatkare on Friday said that increased use of solar energy and daily fuel conservation can help achieve energy security, sustainable development, and environmental protection in the future.

She was speaking at the function to launch a campaign by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and the state government to create awareness for the promotion of green energy and environmental conservation.

Tatkare further mentioned that small efforts such as using gas and electricity efficiently at home, installing solar panels on buildings, and switching off vehicle engines at traffic signals, can contribute to fuel conservation and sustainable development.

As part of this initiative, Saksham 2024-25 (Sanrakshan Kshamata Mahotsav) is being organised from February 14 to February 28.

Tatkare emphasised that the Central government has set a target of achieving a 20 per cent ethanol blend in fuel by 2025, which will help reduce the dependence on fossil fuels. She stated that ensuring renewable energy security and creating a pollution-free environment should be the main objectives.

A street play was also performed to educate children on fuel conservation, and a collective pledge to save fuel was also taken.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis extended his best wishes for the festival.

State coordinator Umesh Kulkarni said that, from February 14 to February 28, oil marketing companies will conduct statewide awareness campaigns on conservation, sustainable development and environmental protection.

The campaign will reach students, youth, drivers, cleaners, employees, farmers, residential societies, gram panchayats, and NGOs to highlight the importance and benefits of fuel conservation.

Various initiatives promoting fuel-efficient technologies and practices will be introduced, including cyclothons, walkathons, painting competitions, and fuel-efficient driving contests to spread the message of fuel conservation.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.