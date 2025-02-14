South African government cracks down on illegal food businesses amid concerns of foreign 'fronting'

Johannesburg, Feb 14 (IANS) With just two weeks left for food-handling businesses to register in an effort to curb food-borne illnesses, the South African government has tightened enforcement to root out illegal operations, raising concerns about "fronting" practices by undocumented foreigners, allegedly aided by local citizens.

The deaths of dozens of people - mainly children - and the hospitalization of thousands due to food-borne illnesses prompted the South African government in 2024 to make business registration mandatory for all food selling and handling establishments.

National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure spokesperson Mava Scott said that locals registering businesses on behalf of foreign nationals was a criminal offence, Xinhua news agency reported.

"We have received some calls and some concerns from other people. It is a concern that we have noted from the feedback that we are getting from communities and other whistleblowers," Scott noted. "It looks like there are people that are fronting for others around. That is why we warn against that kind of offence, that is a punishable offence."

In December 2024, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa set February 28, 2025 as the deadline for all spaza shops and other food-handling outlets to complete their registration. Scott said work was being done to double - and triple -check that those registering were bona fide businesspeople with relevant documentation.

"The first implication is that you are committing the crime, because in terms of the Immigration Act, you may not abet an illegal foreigner to do anything in the country, including registering a business on their behalf. So you will be prosecuted in terms of that act," Scott said.

"But secondly, from an economic point of view, if you are trying to make money, then that will compromise you and the business that you are trying to build. Because when you are found to be in contravention, you will be prosecuted and you may not continue the business that you wanted to do, both yourself and the person you are trying to assist," he said.

Scott further noted that law enforcement was working hand-in-hand with environmental health practitioners to ensure that food being sold meets all health regulations and standards.

Businesses that have failed to meet health, environmental and food handling regulations and other requirements would not be allowed to trade after this deadline.

