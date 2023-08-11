Suspended from RS for asking tough questions to BJP govt: Raghav Chadha

New Delhi, Aug 11 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha on Friday said he was suspended from Rajya Sabha for asking tough questions to the BJP government.

Chadha, who has been accused by the BJP of forging the signatures of five MPs, was on Friday suspended from the Rajya Sabha by Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, on the last day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

"I was suspended for asking tough questions that left the BJP, the world's largest party, without answers through my speech in Parliament on Delhi Service Bill. My crime was exposing BJP's double standards on Delhi's statehood," he said.

Taking a dig at the saffron party, Chadha said: "I showed them a mirror and held them accountable, which left them scared. By suspending a MP based on false allegations, the government's actions unmistakably signal an alarming stance that reeks of being 'anti-youth' and undermines the very foundation of fair representation and democratic values.

"The suspension of AAP and other INDIA bloc MPs highlights the alarming trend in Parliament, where the BJP blurs the lines between fact and fiction to silence the Opposition. The way in which the BJP orchestrated the suspension of Rahul Gandhi indicates their willingness to employ similar tactics to suspend and subsequently expel any AAP MP without hesitation," the AAP MP said.

Chadha further said: "This Monsoon Session saw an unprecedented abuse of power by the government. Microphones were forcibly silenced and the voice of Opposition ruthlessly quashed with 3 MPs from AAP alone being suspended. The suspensions of MPs have exposed the BJP's increasing desperation.

"Over this week, I have received two notices from the Privilege Committee, which is unprecedented. It's clear that the BJP is weakened and is increasingly resorting to political vendettas. I will strongly present my case before the the Committee and seek justice," the MP said.

He further said: "Some BJP MPs and their propaganda machinery have falsely accused me. I challenge the BJP to produce the alleged document with wrongful signatures. I reiterate that the allegations of wrongful signatures are completely baseless."

Chadha also claimed that suggesting the names of MPs for Select Committees does not necessitate the acquisition of their signatures or written consent.

"It is only a mere proposal, with some proposed MP names. If anyone wishes to withdraw their name, they can," he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.