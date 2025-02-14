Survey for Bihar's Digha-Koilwar four-lane expressway to be completed next week

Patna, Feb 14 (IANS) The Bihar government’s technical experts and consultants are set to conduct a survey and submit a report for the alignment of the Digha-Koilwar four-lane expressway next week, according to official sources.

The road construction department has assigned the consultancy service to a private company to carry out the survey and assess the most suitable route for the expressway.

The four-lane highway will run along the banks of the Ganga and Son rivers, bypassing densely populated areas such as Bihta, Maner, Danapur, and Patna.

Technical experts have recommended that the highway be constructed on empty land north of the embankment, away from residential zones, to ensure smoother traffic flow and faster connectivity.

Upon completion, the expressway will significantly reduce travel time between Koilwar and Digha JP Setu, enabling commuters to complete the journey in just 35 minutes.

The Digha-Koilwar expressway is expected to ease congestion, enhance connectivity, and promote regional development, making it a crucial infrastructure project for Bihar’s road network.

The Digha-Koilwar four-lane expressway will merge with the Koilwar-Buxar four-lane road, which connects to the Purvanchal Expressway near Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh (UP).

This major infrastructure project will significantly reduce travel time and improve connectivity across Bihar and UP.

The expressway will reduce the distance between Digha JP Setu and Pareb (Koilwar) NH-30 to just 36 km for residents of Bhojpur, Buxar, Saran, and Vaishali districts.

The project includes developing an elevated road along the banks of the Ganga and Son rivers, similar to the Digha-Didarganj JP Ganga Path.

The existing 11 km road between Maner and Pareb will be upgraded to a four-lane highway and incorporated into the project.

The Bihta-Danapur elevated road will also help ease traffic congestion in urban areas, providing a seamless travel corridor between Patna, Saran, and Vaishali districts.

This road will be connected to the Sherpur-Dighwara Ganga Bridge and Digha JP Bridge, ensuring faster travel between Bihar and UP.

The Digha-Koilwar expressway will provide faster and smoother travel options for commuters and freight movement, ultimately boosting economic growth and infrastructure development in Bihar and its neighbouring regions.

