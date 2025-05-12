'Surrender or face elimination', MP CM Mohan Yadav warns Maoists

Balaghat, May 12 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday gave clear warning to the Maoists, saying "they must surrender otherwise, they will be eliminated".

The Chief Minister made this remark while addressing a programme in Balaghat.

He said that the Madhya Pradesh government has taken a pledge to fulfill Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to make the country LWE-free by 2026.

"The Maoists must surrender, otherwise they will be eliminated. There is no room for LWE on Madhya Pradesh soil," the Chief Minister said during the event in Balaghat.

Highlighting the success of ongoing anti-LWE operations in the state, he said that Balaghat which was once listed among the 12 most Maoist-affected districts, has been removed from that list.

"Thanks to the government’s resolve and the hard work of the police, Balaghat has now been reclassified by the Centre into a less critical category. It could happen because of our security forces," Yadav said.

During the programme, the Chief Minister honoured 64 security personnel (Police, Hawk Force, and Special Armed Forces), who were granted out-of-turn promotions for their involvement in recent Maoist encounters in Balaghat district.

Chief Minister Yadav also honoured 37 brave police personnel, who made the supreme sacrifice, stating that "death is inevitable, but let it be one that makes the nation, the state, and society proud".

He stated that under Home Minister Amit Shah’s guidance, anti-Maoist operations are being intensified across the country.

Madhya Pradesh Police are being equipped with modern weapons and technology to strengthen this campaign.

During his visit, Chief Minister also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 93 development projects worth Rs 169 crore, which included the foundation laying of the 51st Ayurvedic College of Madhya Pradesh in Balaghat.

