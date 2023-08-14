Surjewala stirs controversy by dubbing supporters of BJP as 'demons'

Kaithal (Haryana), Aug 14 (IANS) Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala stirred a huge controversy after he said that those who vote for the BJP and those who support the saffron party are like 'rakshas (demons)'.



Hitting out at the BJP-JJP government in Haryana over the alleged paper leaks in recent days, Surjewala while addressing a public meeting in Kaithal on Sunday, said, “The papers and future of the youths are being sold by Manohar Lal Khattar and Dushyant Chautala. They are selling the papers openly in the market by bidding them. That is the reason why people are urging them not to give us jobs but at least give us an opportunity to sit in exams. But they are also snatching the opportunity,” he said.

The Congress leader said, “The people of the BJP and the JJP... you are all demons. Those who vote for BJP and those who support the BJP have tendencies of demons.”

He did not stop here and also said that he was cursing them from the land of Mahabharta.

“If you have to ask, then ask the fathers and mothers of the children who could not sit in exams and demand for opportunities,” Surjewala remarked.

