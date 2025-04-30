Suriya: Karthik Subbaraj can bend genres

Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) Tamil cinema icon Suriya heaped praise on director Karthik Subbaraj, calling him a visionary filmmaker with a distinctive voice and someone who effortlessly bends genres and brings a fresh perspective to storytelling.

Talking about his collaboration with Subbaraj in “Retro”, Suriya highlighted what makes a filmmaker unique, he said, “Every time we need a disruptor in the industry. Somebody who will come and change the tone. He has a unique voice. Be it the screenplay, be it the visuals and making characters behave a certain way on screen. He has always done that.”

“He is someone who can bend genres. Be it a thriller, horror, it can be a gangster story, it can be a dark comedy, you won’t be able to predict what he is coming up with. I love the way each and every character behaves and I am not just referring to the main character.”

Suriya stressed that every character “will have a unique way of delivering and choice of words. He of course is a visual director.”

Talking about his insights about the film’s shooting process, Suriya decoded Subbaraj’s way of blocking a scene and said, “You have a scene on paper but suddenly he will surprise you with whose perspective the scene is starting from and where he is going to put the camera. Suddenly he will challenge you.”

“You can’t always be prepared. Sweet surprises happen. We all know what a Karthik Subbaraj ‘padam’ is like. I have always wanted to be a part of his journey. After four years of discussion, we have a release.”

Set in the 1990s with nostalgia, style, and action, Retro may carry the visual grammar of a vintage gangster flick. The romantic action film has been shot in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Ooty, Kerala and Chennai.

Presented by Pen Studios and Pen Marudhar, produced by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment in association with Stone Bench Creations, ‘Retro’ has a fine fine ensemble cast that includes Jayaram, Joju George, and Shriya Saran, The film is scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on May 1.

