Surge in passengers during train delays led to stampede at New Delhi Railway Station, says DCP

New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) A tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station late on Saturday night left at least 15 people dead, as a large crowd rushed to catch trains to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh Mela.

DCP Railway KPS Malhotra explained the cause of the incident, stating that the main reason for the stampede was a surge in passengers during the delays of two trains.

"Basically, at one point, the train was delayed, and in addition to that, there were extra tickets which people had purchased for Prayagraj. We had assessed the crowd, and I’m explaining the situation in the specific time frame, which would be around a 10-minute window. The arrival of more people during this time, along with the two delays, was the main reason for the situation," said the DCP.

The incident occurred around 8 p.m. on platforms 14 and 15, triggering chaos and panic among passengers.

Dilip Kumar, Executive Director of Information & Publicity, Railway Board, stated, "At New Delhi Railway Station, on the Ajmeri Gate side, platforms 14, 15, and 16, a larger number of people arrived on Saturday evening compared to regular days, and there was some chaos while trying to catch the train. As a result, several people fainted, and we sent all of them to the local hospital for proper medical treatment."

In response to the stampede, the Delhi Police and Railway Protection Force (RPF) were swiftly deployed, and fire engines were also sent to the scene.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw assured the public through social media that the situation was under control, with special trains being run to manage the overwhelming crowd.

After the incident, the authorities are focused on ensuring safety and preventing further chaos.

Special trains operated by the Railways for Maha Kumbh are experiencing huge crowds as the festival nears its conclusion on February 26.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.