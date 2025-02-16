S Jaishankar meets Israel FM Saar in Munich; discuss bilateral ties, West Asia situation

Munich, Feb 16 ( IANS) On the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference 2025, External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar met Finance Minister of Israel Gideon Saar to discuss bilateral relations and the ongoing situation in West Asia.

“Great to meet FM Gideon Saar of Israel on sidelines of #MSC2025. Exchanged views on the current situation in West Asia/Middle East. Underlined the strength and significance of our bilateral partnership,” EAM Jaishankar wrote in a post on X.

EAM Jaishankar also met with Fiji Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and stated that it is always nice to hear Rabuka's views and insights. The two leaders shook hands and warmly greeted each other.

"An honour to meet PM & FM @slrabuka of Fiji this evening. Always nice to hear his recollections, views and insights," Jaishankar wrote in a post on X.

Earlier in May 2023, Jaishankar and then Foreign Minister of Israel Eli Cohen held bilateral talks in which they touched upon various aspects of cooperation, including connectivity, mobility, academic and scientific research.

On the occasion of India’s 78th Independence Day in 2024, PM Benjamin Netanyahu called Modi and extended his warm wishes. The two leaders discussed the evolving situation in West Asia. During the telephonic conversation, PM Modi emphasised the need to de-escalate the situation.

He reiterated India’s call for the immediate release of all hostages and the need for continued humanitarian assistance for the affected. The two leaders also discussed various aspects of the bilateral cooperation and ways to further strengthen the India-Israel Strategic Partnership.

In 1992, India and Israel established full diplomatic relations and since then the bilateral relationship between the two countries has blossomed at the economic, military, agricultural and political levels.

