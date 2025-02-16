European health authorities urge greater WHO support

Helsinki, Feb 16 (IANS) Six European national health authorities have called for increased European engagement with the World Health Organization (WHO) in response to the potential withdrawal of the US.

The heads of the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) and five other European national health institutions published an open letter in the prestigious Lancet journal, highlighting the challenges posed by a possible US exit. The letter emphasised that European nations must swiftly assume a greater role within the WHO, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to a press release issued Saturday by THL, the letter urged European countries not only to increase their financial contributions to WHO but also to send more experts to the organisation. The appeal was co-signed by the national health institutions of Norway, Denmark, France, Austria, and Portugal.

A stronger European commitment to WHO would "stabilize the organization" and ensure "that its values continue to shape global health policy," the letter stated.

The US has been WHO's largest financial contributor and supplies hundreds of experts to the organisation. The letter warned that WHO's heavy reliance on the US poses a significant risk, a concern that is now materialising.

Despite its global mandate, WHO operates on an annual budget of approximately $3 billion, which remains modest in international terms. The US withdrawal would leave a substantial financial and expertise gap, the signatories noted.

WHO plays a crucial role in managing health crises related to epidemics and natural disasters worldwide. It also carries out vital public health initiatives in less-developed countries, such as maternal health programs and childhood vaccinations.

US President Donald Trump announced at the end of January that the country would withdraw from WHO at the beginning of 2026.

