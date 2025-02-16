President Murmu expresses condolences following tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station

New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu extended her heartfelt condolences on Sunday to the families who lost their loved ones in a tragic stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station.

At least 15 people were confirmed dead, with several others injured in the chaos, which occurred on Saturday night as passengers rushed to board trains to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh.

In a post on X, President Murmu expressed her deep sorrow, stating, "Deeply anguished to know about the loss of lives in a stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured."

The stampede occurred around 8 p.m. on platforms 14 and 15 of the station, as a massive crowd of passengers sought to catch trains to the holy city of Prayagraj.

The situation became increasingly chaotic as the crowd swelled, leading to the tragic incident.

According to officials from the LNJP Hospital, at least 15 people lost their lives.

In response to the incident, the Delhi Police and Railway Protection Force (RPF) were quickly deployed to restore order. Fire engines were also sent to the scene.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reassured the public through a post on X, stating that the situation was under control. He also mentioned that injured passengers had been taken to nearby hospitals and special trains were being run to manage the overwhelming rush of travellers.

The Northern Railway, in a post on X, wrote, "Situation of heavy rush at New Delhi Station is under control. Delhi police and RPF reached. Injured have been taken to hospital. Special trains being run to evacuate sudden rush."

Meanwhile, a police official was quoted as saying, "When the Prayagraj Express was on platform number 14, many people were present there. The Swatatantra Senani Express and Bhubaneswar Rajdhani (both of which pass through Prayagraj) were delayed and passengers of these trains were also present on platforms 12, 13 and 14."

Special trains operated by the Railways for the Mahakumbh have been witnessing a massive crowd as the festival approaches its end (February 26).

