La Liga: 10-man Real Madrid draws at Osasuna after Bellingham's red card

Madrid, Feb 16 (IANS) Real Madrid drew 1-1 at El Sadar in a match marked by the controversial refereeing of Munuera Montero on the field and Trujillo Suarez in the VAR.

Jude Bellingham got a straight red card in the 39th minute and was sent off the pitch with his side leading 1-0, after appearing to say something out of turn to referee Jose Luis Munuera Montero, who immediately reached into his pocket to pull out the red card.

“For Bellingham’s red card, the referee didn’t understand English. He said f**k off, he didn't say f**k you, and he made a mistake because the translation in Spanish is no me jodas; it's inoffensive. In the last three games, many things have happened that everyone has seen. I'm looking forward to being in the dugout next game.

“The VAR has checked things in our area and not in the opponent's, as happened at the beginning of the match. There were two or three situations that should have been reviewed and weren’t," said Ancelotti.

The sanction Bellingham receives will depend on what Munuera writes in his post-game report, but if he says Bellingham insulted him, the midfielder could face a suspension of between 4-12 games, reports Xinhua.

Kylian Mbappe had put Madrid ahead in the 15th minute with a powerful finish as he arrived from deep to smash home Federico Valverde's low cross.

Real Madrid was even more unhappy with the referee after Ante Budimir leveled for Osasuna from the penalty spot in the 58th minute.

The Croatian striker saw a chance just go wide of the Real Madrid goal after Thibaut Courtois had blocked Juan Moncayola's effort, but he was caught later by Eduardo Camavinga. After consulting with the VAR and looking at the pitch-side screen, Munuera pointed to the spot for Budimir to send Courtois the wrong way and equalize.

Real Madrid kept looking for a winner despite being with a player less, with Vinicius Jr. giving Osasuna trouble down the left of the Madrid attack, while Mbappe went close in the closing minutes, only for Osasuna goalkeeper Sergio Herrera to make a vital save.

