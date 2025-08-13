Suresh Raina appears before ED in illegal betting case

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina on Wednesday reached the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in New Delhi after being summoned for questioning in connection with the ongoing probe into the 1xBet case.

According to the agency, Raina's name is linked in this case due to some of his advertisements and endorsements. The ED team asked Raina for full details of his relationship with the 1xBet app, endorsement deals and any financial transactions.

The inquiry was conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

According to the sources, investigations revealed that when payment was made by the app user, the receiver's name and details were changing daily; however, later the money was routed to the same 1xBet account.

Also, the money was being routed abroad from the account of this betting app.

It is not clear from the ED whether a direct criminal case has been registered against Raina or whether he is being questioned for information purposes.

More details and confirmations from the ED were awaited.

The summons is part of a broader clampdown on illegal betting applications and platforms, many of which have been endorsed by celebrities.

Earlier in May, cases were registered against 25 well-known actors, including Rana Daggubati and Prakash Raj, linked to the betting cases.

Both actors, however, denied any unlawful conduct, asserting that they no longer promote such platforms and, during the period they did, the campaigns were limited to areas where online skill-based games were legally permitted.

On August 11, actor Rana Daggubati appeared before the ED in Hyderabad regarding the investigation into the alleged illegal promotion of online betting portals.

The ED is also examining the financial transactions and digital footprints of several other celebrities named in the FIR, including actors Manchu Lakshmi, Nidhi Agarwal, Ananya Nagalla, and television presenter Srimukhi.

Manchu Lakshmi on Wednesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a case relating to the promotion of illegal betting apps.

Lakshmi, who is also a producer, reached ED's regional office in Basheerbagh, Hyderabad, around 10.30 a.m.

The ED officials are likely to question her about endorsement for betting apps, the contracts she signed and the remuneration she received. The Central agency may record statements and gather details with regard to financial transactions.

Manchu Lakshmi is the fourth actor to appear before the ED in this case.

