Surbhi-Karan's birthday escapade awakens their sense of childhood awe

Mumbai, Sep 11 (IANS) Actress Surbhi Chandna, who turned 35 on Wednesday, has shared a peek into her birthday celebration with husband Karan Sharma, as they have travelled to Hong Kong's Disneyland.

Surbhi's husband Karan had celebrated his birthday on September 9, and now on the occasion of her birthday, the lovebirds are having a fun time in Disneyland.

Taking to Instagram, Surbhi, who has 6.1 million followers shared a string of pictures wherein we can see her wearing an orange coloured floral tube top and paired it with a matching skirt.

She can be seen enjoying the activities inside Disneyland. The duo are also posing for some fun pictures, while enjoying local cuisines.

Surbhi has captioned the post as: "This birthday lets be kids again...Happy birthday to us".

In the Stories section, Surbhi posted videos with Karan from the flight, and captioned it as: "Let the travels begin...birthday boy and birthday girl".

Karan took to his Instagram account and posted a heartfelt video for his wife Surbhi. The clip includes unseen snippets of the duo.

The Reel has a message, which reads: "Life with you is like a never ending vacation...Happy birthday to the one who makes me fall in love with her everyday".

In the caption, Karan wrote: "Happy Birthday my reason to be".

Surbhi's ‘Ishqbaaz’ co-star Shrenu Parikh also posted a picture on Instagram Stories, wishing her a happy birthday. The snap also features Mansi Srivastava.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Surbhi had tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Karan on March 2, 2024 in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The couple have been together for over 13 years.

On the professional front, she marked her TV debut in 2009 with a cameo in the longest-running sitcom 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'. After a gap of four years, she played Suzanne in the show 'Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi… Meri Bhabhi'.

She then essayed the role of Haya in 'Qubool Hai'. Surbhi has been a part of shows like 'Ishqbaaaz', 'Dil Boley Oberoi', 'Sanjivani', and 'Naagin 5'.

She was last featured in the show 'Sherdil Shergill'.

Surbhi also appeared in the web series 'Rakshak - India's Braves: Chapter 2'. The show is set against the backdrop of the Kulgam operation, and the biographical war drama unfolds the courageous saga of Naib Subedar Sombir Singh (Barun Sobti), and DSYP Aman Kumar Thakur (played by Vishwas Kini).

Produced by Juggernaut Studios, the series is streaming on Amazon miniTV.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.