Surbhi Chandna relishes Goan Beer and enjoys a pampered Holi celebration with hubby Karan Sharma

Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Television actress Surbhi Chandna recently shared a heartwarming glimpse of her Holi celebrations with husband Karan Sharma.

The actress enjoyed a simple yet love-filled evening, savoring Goan beer, watching their wedding film, and being pampered by Karan despite him being unwell. Surbhi's candid post gave fans a look into her intimate, joyful celebration with her loved ones.

In her heartfelt post, the ‘Ishqbaaaz’ actress also revealed a sweet moment from the evening, mentioning how they watched their 40-minute wedding film together, a cherished memory of their special day. Sharing her photos and videos from the celebrations, Surbhi wrote in the caption, “Holi ‘ 25 Idaan Ki Pehli Holi Couldn’t have asked for a better celebration than this simple & full of love Evening Ate Dal Pakwan , Drank some Goan Beer Watched our 40 minute Wedding film pampered my unwell husband or actually other way around music - listened to some & sang some , spent the most precious time with who matter.”

In the first image, the actress is seen striking a pose with her adorable son, Idaan. The following images feature Surbhi posing with her husband, Karan, and other family members. The ‘Naagin’ actress also shared a video of Karan pampering her with a relaxing shoulder massage. The family also enjoyed a fun Karaoke session together.

Meanwhile, Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma marked their first wedding anniversary on March 2, 2025.

Last week, the actress shared a series of pictures from their anniversary celebration, along with a lengthy note wherein she revealed how Karan made their first anniversary special.

For the caption, Surbhi wrote, “Such a Wholesome First Anniversary Celebration in Fragments (See for Yourself) A wisely planned surprise ( thats a Given when you have a husband Like Karan ) Getaway filled with Love Laughter Crazyness Togetherness of the families and not Just the Two of Us For a Change Since we both are working on our New Song for Feel Good Originals and have various other commitments I had to disappoint Karan & drop our Plan to travel this Month But our Naughty families who clearly were missing all the last year wedding madness along with Mr smartly made a Whatsapp group , played along & constructed the entire plan and for sure bit*hed me out too.”

“There is No Bigger Joy than the unconditional love and support of your Family .. Soo Fortunate to have celebrated this special day with them and ofcourse My Idaan. And then this trip with some Rummy Champions Came to an end thankyou for reading,” she added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.