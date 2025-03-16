Kareena Kapoor shares glimpses from her snowy vacation

Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media to share picturesque glimpses from her recent snowy vacation.

The actress has given fans a peek into her serene getaway amidst snow-covered landscapes. Taking to her Instagram stories, the 'Udta Punjab' actress shared a few photos showcasing the winter wonderland she’s enjoying. In the images, she can be seen bundled up in chic winter attire, surrounded by snow-capped mountains and frosty surroundings. The first image captures Kareena, with her back to the camera, standing alongside her son Taimur and husband Saif Ali Khan, all immersed in a snow-covered landscape.

The following two photos showcase the actress striking a pose once again with her back to the camera, against the backdrop of the breathtaking snowy vistas. One of the pictures read, “Into the snow baby.”

On March 13, Kareena and Saif were spotted at the Mumbai airport with their children, Taimur and Jeh, as they boarded a flight out of the city just ahead of the Holi festivities. The couple were photographed by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport in the early hours of the morning. In the video, Saif was seen holding Taimur's hand, with Kareena walking behind them, accompanied by their nanny, who was holding little Jeh.

Before heading inside the airport, Kareena took a moment to greet and pose for the paparazzi. She looked effortlessly chic in a white tee, black tights, and a long coat, while Saif complemented her look with a printed shirt and denim jeans.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor's most recent appearance was in “Singham Again,” where she starred alongside Ajay Devgn. Directed by Rohit Shetty, this action-packed drama features an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff. It marks the fifth installment in Rohit Shetty's popular Cop Universe franchise.

Saif, on the other hand, is gearing up for the release of his film “Jewel Thief: The Red Sun Chapter,” directed by Siddharth Anand.

