Shekhar Kapur says ‘stars are not created with six pack bodies but with emotions in their eyes’

Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur shared a powerful statement about the true essence of stardom.

In a thoughtful post, he emphasized that stars are not defined by their physical appearance or six-pack abs, but by the emotions they convey through their eyes. On Saturday, Shekhar took to his Instagram handle and shared an image created by AI. For the caption, he wrote, “Meet Rahul… I created Rahul with AI .. can you tell me Rahul’s story ? Is AI creation of image and film the way we are going ? I asked ChatGPT image creator with a couple of prompts describing the face I wanted to.. and I got this .. it’s still a little ‘plasticy’ .. though what I was always concerned about is the ability of AI to create eyes in a close up that we believe.”

He added, “A close up is the fundamental of film making .. especially drama . for there is no greater architecture that evokes an emotional response in us than the close up. Especially the eyes ..That’s because as babies we closely observe the eyes of the adults .. especially the pupils. When you think that by making funny faces and making the cute baby laugh or smile .. it’s probably the other way round .. the baby is smiling and laughing to evoke a funny face response in you .. the baby is learning about the world around it and how to motivate it .. even ( or specially) the adults .. the parents.”

His post further read, “So for all the visual effects and AI tools available to the film maker .. nothing is more effective than a great actor actually feeling ( not faking) the emotion in close up ..Stars are not created with six pack bodies but with emotions in their eyes.”

Kapur, the recipient of several accolades, including a National Film Award, is known for films like "Masoom," “Mr. India,” “Bandit Queen,” and others.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.