Rakul Preet Singh checks off her bucket list with sea plane journey

Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh has just crossed off an exciting item from her travel bucket list. Sharing a stunning video on her social media, Rakul gave glimpses of her unforgettable seaplane journey over the pristine waters of the Maldives.

With the scenic beauty of the ocean and islands unfolding before her eyes, Rakul expressed her love for both flying and the ocean, making the moment truly special. In the video, the actress is seen enjoying the beauty of the paradise islands from above, as the seaplane glides smoothly over the turquoise waters. Accompanying the video, she wrote a heartfelt caption: “I love the ocean and I love flying through paradise Sea plane travels are definitely bucket list worthy for the beauty one gets to witness ..@transmaldivian #transmaldivianairways.”

The video captures Rakul Preet asking her family members if everyone is inside the plane before she begins capturing the moment. She takes photos and records videos of her unforgettable seaplane journey, with the breathtaking views of the Maldives' turquoise waters and lush islands unfolding in the background.

Yesterday, the 'Thank God' actress celebrated Holi with her husband, producer Jackky Bhagnani, and family members. Speaking about the festival of colors, Rakul shared, “Holi has always been so special to me, but celebrating it with family just makes it a hundred times better. The colors, the laughter, the teasing, and of course, all the gujiyas—there’s nothing like the madness of Holi at home! I can’t wait to soak in all the fun, dance to my favorite songs, and make the most of this beautiful festival with my loved ones. Wishing you all a Holi filled with love, laughter, and the brightest colors of joy.”

On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh has just wrapped up the Patiala schedule for her much-awaited film “De De Pyaar De 2.” In this sequel, she will once again step into the shoes of Aisha, sharing screen space with Ajay Devgn. Directed by Anshul Sharma, the film will also feature R. Madhavan, who plays the role of Rakul’s father.

The first film in the series, “De De Pyaar De," hit theaters in May 2019.

