Surbhi Chandna on her marriage with Karan: New journey in marriage is more difficult

Mumbai, Oct 7 (IANS) Television actress Surbhi Chandna, who tied-the-knot with her long time beau Karan Sharma in 2024, has talked about how her new journey is tough.

In a conversation with Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol on their YouTube show “Couple Of Things”, Surbhi and her husband Karan discussed how they first met and fell in love. The two recalled that they first met at Karan’s birthday after which he “chased” the actress.

He revealed that he looked for the actress on a social media platform and then texted her. After which, the two exchanged their “BB Pins” and chatted on the messenger back then.

Karan revealed: “We never planned our relationship. It just organically happened. Things just kept unfolding.”

Surbhi, who dated Karan for almost 13 years before making it official, added: “I am so glad for that night and that I attended that party and I mean people asked how did it survive for 13 years. It was difficult and the new journey in marriage is more difficult.”

She shared that it is “never easy”.

“You have to work on a relationship to make it happen if you know this is the person,” she shared.

The actress said that her life post marriage has “changed” her and Karan “too as a person… you have to work on a relationship.”

Talking about how she felt the first time when they met over a coffee date.

“I like men who wear good shoes. That was the first thing I would notice. I used to like men who wear glasses and good shoes… when I saw it I was like ‘yeh ladka mast hai yaar,’ she said.

Karan went on to reveal later in the chat that they never had any kind of formal proposal.

“We just understood each others’ feelings. (But) Never had an I love you moment.”

