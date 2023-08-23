Surat Police beat three persons, protests sparked

Surat, Aug 23 (IANS) Puna Police in Surat, Gujarat have beaten three persons, including two brothers, after a routine car checking escalated leading to protests by the people.

The complainant, identified as Manish Jaju (28), a textile trader, and his brother Kaushal, were returning home on a moped around 9:15 PM on August 21. Their encounter with a police vehicle conducting vehicle checks on the Intercity Bridge over the Canal quickly escalated. Seeking permission to utilise the service road, the Jaju brothers parked their moped and requested access.

Alleged the police officer reportedly slapped Manish to which his brothers objected, prompting the arrival of more officers, which led to a distressing physical assault.

As the situation intensified, a police van appeared on the scene, hauling the beleaguered brothers to the Puna police station. Inside the station around eight officers allegedly continued the physical assault on both the brothers resulting in significant injuries.

Manish suffered a severe hand fracture, while Devendrasinh Rajput, a friend who joined them at the station, endured a torn eardrum leading to hearing loss, and Kaushal sustained thigh injuries.

The victims were subsequently rushed to SMIMER Hospital for medical treatment, while the shocking incident galvanised a gathering of concerned relatives and friends outside the Puna police station.

The outraged crowd vehemently demanded justice and accountability for the alleged brutality.

Higher-ranking police officials have intervened in the incident compelling the Puna police to initiate charges against the erring officers.

The accused officers now face legal action under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

