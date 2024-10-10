Surat minor gang-rape: Accused dies during investigation

Surat, Oct 10 (IANS) One of the accused in the Mangrol gang-rape case involving a minor died on Thursday while undergoing forensic examination at New Civil Hospital.

Shiv Shankar, also known as Dayashankar Chourasiya, was one of two suspects arrested by police in Surat’s Tadkeshwar village in connection with the brutal assault of a 17-year-old girl.

According to hospital sources, Shankar experienced severe breathing difficulties during the examination and subsequently succumbed to the complication.

On October 4, the victim and her friend were walking on the outskirts of Mota Borsara village. They were reportedly accosted by three men - Shiv Shankar, Munna Paswan, and an unidentified third accomplice - who arrived on a motorcycle.

Police said that the 17-year-old victim had travelled to Kim village to meet friends following her coaching session. The attack took place when she and a male companion were resting in a secluded area near a highway petrol pump. Three men approached the pair, leading to an assault. She was then taken to a remote location and was gang-raped by the three men.

While the male friend managed to escape, the assailants proceeded to rape the minor before fleeing with both victims' mobile phones. Authorities swiftly registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The victim's friend, who had initially been held captive, managed to escape and alert villagers in Mota Borsara. As locals gathered in large numbers, the perpetrators fled the scene, prompting immediate police involvement.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) and Range Inspector General (IG) led a team to the crime scene. Utilising a dog squad, the police recovered the accused's motorcycle, which led to the arrest of two suspects in Tadkeshwar.

The death of Shiv Shankar during the investigation has raised questions about the circumstances surrounding his demise. Authorities have not yet released an official statement regarding the incident, but sources indicate that a thorough inquiry will be conducted.

The police continue their search for the third accomplice.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.