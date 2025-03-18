Suraj Venjaramoodu on Vikram’s Veera Dheera Sooran: I got three heart attacks when I saw the dialogues I had to deliver

Chennai, Mar 18 (IANS) National Award winning Malayalam actor Suraj Venjaramoodu, who is making his debut in Tamil with director S U Arun Kumar’s ‘Veera Dheera Sooran’, featuring actor Vikram in the lead, has now, in a light-hearted interview, disclosed how he was dumbstruck when he got to know on the second day of the film’s shooting the large number of dialogues he had to deliver in a single shot for the film!

The Malayalam actor, who is known for having delivered several critically acclaimed performances, recently participated in an interview along with the other members of the film’s cast. He spoke in a lighter vein on how he worked on his first Tamil film without knowing the language.

“I had found out director Arun Kumar's number and wanted to speak to him as I had been wanting to work with him. That was the time when the producer of this film called me and said, ‘I am doing a film with Vikram and director Arun Kumar wants to narrate the script to you.’ I said ‘Okay’. Arun Kumar came and narrated a script to me in Tamil. I kept saying, ‘Okay without understanding a word of what he was saying. I only asked, ‘Will I be okay for this character,’ and he said, 'Okay sir',” he said, even as all other cast members roared with laughter.

Suraj then continued, “It was only when I went two days before shooting that I learnt from the director what the story was. He tole me about my character.”

Stating that this film was a big experience for him as an actor, Suraj said, “I did not know Tamil. On the first day, I asked if I had a dialogue and the director replied, 'Yes, there is a small dialogue. Don't worry, we can do it.’ As he said, it was a small dialogue and we did it. Soon after this dialogue, I became confident and thought to myself, ‘I can ace this.’ The second day, when I went and asked him if I had a dialogue, he said, ‘Yes, please come, I will give you’ and he handed me a big bunch of voice recordings. I told him, ‘This has all the dialogues in the film.’ ‘No, no, these are all only your dialogues,’ he said, even as the other members of the cast continued to roar with laughter.

"I asked, ‘Is all of this for today?’ and he (the director) said, ‘No, we will shoot it tomorrow.” However, Suraj informed that the director went on to say that this was all for just a single shot. Suraj exclaimed, “What! Single shota? I could feel three heart attacks all at the same time when I heard him say that. I tried to slowly slip away and run away from the place. But I couldn't as it was a forest that we were shooting.”

The actor went on to share how the unit made him feel comfortable and then shot the portions bit by bit to complete the project efficiently.

Interestingly, ‘Veera Dheera Sooran’, which has an ensemble star cast including Chiyaan Vikram, S.J. Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Dushara Vijayan, will have its second part releasing first on March 27 this year.

While the film has cinematography by Theni Eswar, it has music by G.V. Prakash Kumar. Editing has been taken care of by G.K. Prasanna. Art direction for the film is by C.S. Balachandar. Riya Shibu of HR Pictures is producing this film, an edge-of-seat action thriller.

