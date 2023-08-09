Supreme Court pays tribute to late Justice Tarun Chatterjee

New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Wednesday held a full court reference in the memory of late Justice Tarun Chatterjee, who passed away on July 7 this year.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said that former SC judge Justice Chatterjee was a “jurist of unmatched integrity”, while remembering the contributions made by the latter in the development of law.

Attorney General R Venkataramani, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, SCBA President Adish Aggarwala, etc, paid their homage on the occasion.

Justice Chatterjee was born on January 14, 1945 to former Calcutta High Court judge and Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court, Justice Purshottam Chatterjee.

He was enrolled as an advocate in 1970 and practised in the Calcutta High Court in Civil, Criminal and Revenue cases.

He was appointed as a permanent Judge in the Calcutta High Court on August 6, 1990 and later took oath as Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court on January 31, 2003.

Justice Chatterjee was appointed as Judge of the Supreme Court on August 27, 2004 and demitted office on January 14, 2010.

Post retirement, he served as the Chairman of the Uttar Pradesh State Human Rights Commission till January 2015.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.