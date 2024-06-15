Sunny Leone shoots for upcoming film in Karnataka, visits village school

Mumbai, June 15 (IANS) Actress Sunny Leone, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming film ‘Quotation Gang’, is currently shooting for her next project in Karnataka.

The actress recently went to a small village named Kabbali to visit a local school. A video, which has surfaced on social media, features that upon the actress' arrival to the school, the students were thrilled to see her.

The video shows her exploring classrooms, playing games, and taking pictures with the students.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny has 'Quotation Gang' on the horizon. She will be seen alongside Priyamani of ‘The Family Man’ fame and Jackie Shroff in the film. She essays the role of a rural mafia member in 'Quotation Gang'.

The film features her as an assassin who is a key member of a ruthless gang, which specialises in contract killings.

She also has auteur Anurag Kashyap's 'Kennedy’ in the pipeline. The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last year and is set for a theatrical release soon. Additionally, she has an untitled film with Himesh Reshammiya and Prabhudeva in the works. Her upcoming Malayalam project is currently in production.

