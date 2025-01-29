Sunny Deol turns 'snowman' in these holiday pics from Manali

Mumbai, Jan 29 (IANS) Taking some time off his busy schedule, Sunny Deol decided to blow off some steam in Manali. The 'Gayal' actor dropped some sneak peeks from his time in the hills on social media. "I’m the ……. Snow-Man", he wrote as his Instagram caption.

In the first picture of the post, we have a close-up of the actor dressed in winter attire. In the following photo, Sunny Deol can be seen checking his phone. Next was a photo of him enjoying the beautiful view while relaxing on a chair. The last still shows him wandering in the hilly area.

Meanwhile, Dharmendra recently took to his official IG and shared a couple of fond memories with his son, Sunny Deol. The father and son duo were seen wearing traditional Himachali cap in one of the stills from the post. While the veteran actor wore a black sweatshirt with blue denim, Sunny Deol opted for a yellow-colored t-shirt with jeans. The post was accompanied by the caption, "Memories of our colourful India."

Shifting our focus to Sunny Deol's professional lineup, he will next be seen in the action entertainer, "Jaat". The project is expected to reach the theatres across the country on 10th April 2025.

Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers in collaboration with People Media Factory, the film will be out in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. Touted to be a "high-octane drama" the film is likely to have "larger-than-life action sequences".

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, "Jaat" also stars Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, and Regina Cassandra in prominent roles, along with others. Ace composer Thaman S has scored the tunes for the film.

Over and above this, Sunny Deol is also working on the much-awaited sequel, "Border 2". Helmed by Anurag Singh, the drama will also feature Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty in key roles. "Border 2" is likely to be released on Republic Day in 2026.

