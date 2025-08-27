Sunita Ahuja speaks up on divorce rumours with Govinda: Nobody can separate us

Mumbai, Aug 27 (IANS) Vlogger Sunita Ahuja, who is also the wife of actor Govinda, has broken silence on the rumours surrounding her divorce from the actor.

On Wednesday, Govinda and his wife came together to celebrate Ganeshotsav, and interacted with the media.

The couple were seen in ethnicwear, and cleared the air around the recent controversy that erupted after the court documents of Sunita's divorce filing came out on the public domain.

Responding to the rumours, Sunita told the media, "You guys have come for Ganpati or the controversy? Hasn't the media been slapped in the face by seeing us together so close? If there was something off, there would have been distances. No power can separate us, neither the God nor the satan. They say, 'My husband is mine', likewise 'My Govinda is mine'. It's my humble request to everyone to not believe the rumours. Don't believe anything unless you hear it from us".

Several guests were also spotted at their home, including the 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant Paras Chhabra, who arrived for Ganpati darshan.

Govinda and Sunita have been married for more than three decades and are parents to two children, Tina and Yashvardhan.

Earlier, Govinda’s manager had quashed the reports of the actor's divorce from his wife Sunit. Shashi Sinha, the actor’s manager, spoke with IANS on Saturday, and said that there is no truth to the reports claiming that Sunita filed for divorce.

Sinha said that although Sunita had filed the documents in court, the matter was resolved in the initial stages, and everything is back to normal between the couple now.

He earlier told IANS, “No, someone has done this mischief. This is a very old thing. Nothing new. Nothing like the divorce is going to happen. Everything is getting better. Everything is fine. Very soon, everyone will get good news”.

When asked if it is the same 2024 court case that Sunit had filed in the Bandra Family Court, the manager responded in affirmation.

