Suniel Shetty posts video before voting; Emraan Hashmi click pictures with voters

Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) Bollywood veteran Suniel Shetty was seen exercising his right as a citizen by ignoring the heat and casting his vote in Mumbai on Monday.

The actor was seen wearing a white shirt paired with pants. He accessoried his look with a pair of sunglasses.

Earlier, Suniel Shetty shared a video message with his followers urging them to turn out in huge numbers to vote and participate in the electoral process.

Actor Emraan Hashmi, who recently played the Socialist leader Ram Manohar Lohia in the streaming movie 'Ae Watan Mere Watan', also cast his vote in Mumbai on Monday. He arrived at the Mount Mary Church polling station in Bandra wearing a black T-shirt with a V-neck.

The actor took pictures with his admirers, but he did not speak to the media at the venue.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.