Fire breaks out in three-storey building in Delhi, one missing

New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) A massive fire was reported at a three-storey building in northeast Delhi on Monday, said a fire department official, adding that one person is missing.

Sharing the details, police said that a call regarding a blaze at a Raymond showroom in Durgapuri Extension was received at 6:01 a.m. at Jyoti Nagar police station, following which, a police team rushed to the spot.

“The four-floor property is built on a plot of 150 yards and owned by Padam Singh and his brother Sanjay. A Raymond outlet was being run from the Ground Floor. Godown is located on the second floor, while living quarters are on the third and fourth floors,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey.

The DCP said that in the morning when fire broke out, all residents came out of the building safely, except Jitender a.k.a Chotu, who is missing.

“Almost 20 fire tenders were pressed into service. 10 fire tenders are still at the site. Work is in progress,” the DCP added.

More details are awaited.

