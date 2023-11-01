Suniel Shetty calls Virat Kohli the ‘master of chasing’

Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) Actor Suniel Shetty, who is known for ‘Border’, ‘Main Hoon Na’, ‘Kaante’, ‘Mohra’ and others, spoke about his favourite cricketer -- India’s attacking batsman, Virat Kohli. The actor called him the “master of chasing”.

The actor spoke with content creator Niharika NM at a recent media event. Talking about his favourite cricketer, the actor revealed, "My favourite cricketer in today's time is Virat Kohli. KL is my son. You don't talk about family. Virat is a master of chasing."

Talking about how martial arts have helped him be in tune, he said: “Martial arts taught me patience and how to be consistent. For me, discipline is freedom. Because you have to pay a price for discipline. The discipline of life is the only thing that will see you through. If you are consistent and committed, you will see it through.”

He also reflected on the importance of embracing failure and the subsequent rediscovery of success.

He said: "I don't believe I am special. I accepted failure when my films didn't work. I made bad choices. Picture nahin chali toh nahin chali. I couldn't bounce back at a certain point because nobody was willing to put the money on me. When you don't have an option, you don't have to give up. I reinvented myself when it came to fitness.”

“I stepped back and a new world was available. I get a lot of love and affection wherever I go. But that doesn't always translate to ticket sales. I enjoyed ruling the box office for a few years. How many people get that?” he added.

