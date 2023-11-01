Shivam Khajuria finally reveals why he quit ‘Kumkum Bhaygya’

Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) Actor Shivam Khajuria said he wasn't satisfied with his role in ‘Kumkum Bhaygya’ and that is why he decided to quit the show.

He said: "After my show Mann Sundar ended, I was offered a negative role in Kumkum Bhaygya. I was super excited as the role narrated to me was quite exciting and promising. But after I joined the show there were many creative changes and the show was set to take a leap. I decided to quit it and explore new opportunities."

Shivam will now enter ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ to play a parallel lead role along with Samridhii Shukla and Shezada Dhami.

The actor said that when he quit the show, he wasn't in talks for ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’.

He continued: "It was all destiny. The time I quit Kumkum Bhaygya I wasn't in talks with Yeh Rishta or any other shows. It was much later everything falled at right place and I was blessed to play a parallel lead in such a popular show."

Talking about his role he added: "I will be seen essaying the role of Rohit. Armaan (Shezada) and I are step brothers in the show and are the sons of the Poddar family. I'm a student of LLM and always looking at my brother. I share a strained relationship with my father but love my brother Armaan irrespective of him being my step brother.”

“I want to enjoy my life but Ammaji (Anita Raj) is a little strict. Armaan always help me to escape and solve my problems. I also stand for him whenever required."

