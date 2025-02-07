Sundeep Kishan reveals he was not the first choice for ‘Shor in the City’

Mumbai, Feb 7 (IANS) Actor Sundeep Kishan, who is gearing up for the release of his Telugu comedy series Super Subbu, recently went down memory lane and recalled his debut in Hindi cinema with “Shor In The City”.

The actor went on to share some anecdotes and said that it wasn’t him but actor Rajkummar Rao who was the first choice of the casting director for the film, which released in 2011 and was directed by Raj & DK. The crime drama features Tusshar Kapoor, Sendhil Ramamurthy, Preeti Desai, Girija Oak, Radhika Apte, Nikhil Dwivedi, Pitobash Tripathy, and Amit Mistry.

Sundeep said: “When I was chosen for Shor In The City, these guys met me in Hyderabad and said, 'We really like you.' Then they asked, 'Do you speak Hindi?' Now, I had grown up in Chennai, so I replied, 'If you give me the job, I’ll learn Hindi.'”

Sundeep talked about how Raj & DK were with him every step of the way.

“Unlike others who are accompanied by their family members or a friend, Raj and DK accompanied me to meet the casting director. And that’s just who they are. They would have done it for anyone.”

Taking a trip down memory lane, the actor recalled: “The casting director was skeptical. He was pushing Rajkummar Rao for the role and questioned why a South Indian boy was being considered. But Raj & DK were firm. They told him, 'No, it has to be this boy.'”

Eventually, Sundeep landed the role.

“The casting director shook my hand and said, 'You’re a good man.' I was sweating and freaking out, asking, 'Did I do well?' He simply said, 'You have the director waiting for you; come in as you're supposed to.'”

Sundeep was a guest speaker at the Watcho Storytellers Conclave by Dish TV’s OTT platform, where he led a session titled ‘A Young Star Who Seamlessly Gels into Any Role, Any Industry, and Platform.’

Sundeep said: “It's all about empowering each creator to find their unique voice and reach the audience that matters."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.