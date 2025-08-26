Sundarakanda will always remain close to my heart, says Nara Rohith

Hyderabad, Aug 26 (IANS) Pointing out that his upcoming film Sundarakanda's director Venky had handled a sensitive subject with such dignity that even the Censor Board had termed the film as one of the cleanest entertainers in years, actor Nara Rohith on Tuesday said that his upcoming film Sundarakanda would always remain close to his heart.

Taking to his Instagram page to pen a lengthy post of gratitude on the eve of the film's release, the actor wrote, "Every film is a journey, but #Sundarakanda will always remain close to my heart. From its very first spark to today's release, it has been a path filled with passion, challenges, and unforgettable memories."

Stating that this this film wouldn't have been possible without his director Venky, who imagined a new-age rom com for Telugu cinema, Nara Rohith said, "He handled a sensitive subject with such dignity that even the censor board called it one of the cleanest entertainers in years-#Sundarakanda."

"My deepest thanks to my cousin and producer Santosh. Though it's his first film production, his clarity, conviction, and rock-solid support shaped every step of #Sundarakanda. Alongside him, Rakesh and Goutham stood as unshakable pillars for this journey," the actor said.

The actor also pointed out that he got engaged to his soulmate during the making of this film.

He wrote, "During the filming, I got engaged to my real-life soulmate Siri, which made this film extra special in every way. Her support has been invaluable throughout-thank you for the lovely little cameo in #Sundarakanda."

Moving on to thank his technical team, he wrote, "To my technical team-Pradeesh, Leon James, debutants Rajesh and Rohan, Pruthvi, and Vishwa Raghu-thank you for treating this project as your own and giving your very best to #Sundarakanda. I am equally grateful to my cast-Naresh garu, Vasuki garu, Sreedevi Vijaykumar, Virti Vaghani, Satya, Sunaina, Ajay, Abhinav and many others-whose performances gave life and depth to #Sundarakanda."

The actor also said, "Grateful to Anil-Bhanu for adding an extra edge with their elegant posters. A special thanks to my PROS Vamsi-Sekhar, and to the teams at Walls and Trends and Sahasra Konnects, for working tirelessly to ensure this magic reaches each one of you. To the tireless crew, media, and film fraternity friends, thank you for embracing and supporting #Sundarakanda."

He signed off the note saying, "Though this is my 20th film, the excitement feels as fresh as my very first. In a few hours, you will see the magic we created together, and everything we dreamed of and worked for has a name-#Sundarakanda. Thank You."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.