Sukhwinder Singh on 'Jaan Legi Mehbooba' song: Creating it was truly special

Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) Tips Music Limited has unveiled another romantic single, named "Jaan Legi Mehbooba".

This soul-stirring melody features the enchanting voices of acclaimed singers Sukhwinder Singh and Asees Kaur, coupled with a visually captivating music video starring Sanam Johar and Apurrva Soni.

"Jaan Legi Mehbooba" also enjoys the heartfelt lyrics by Salim Begana, complemented by Asif Chandwani's musical composition and Aditya Dev's direction. The music video, directed by Lipsa Acharya, beautifully captures the essence of love.

Speaking about "Jaan Legi Mehbooba", Sukhwinder Singh shared, “Creating 'Jaan Legi Mehbooba' was truly special because everyone involved shared a commitment to the story behind the music. Working with Asees brought a unique harmony that enhanced the song's emotional impact. I believe listeners will appreciate its authenticity and find themselves returning to it time and again."

Adding on, Asees Kaur shared her excitement saying, "Recording 'Jaan Legi Mehbooba' was truly special. The composition immediately connected with me, and I believe listeners will feel that same connection. The lyrics perfectly capture the depth of emotion in love, and I'm grateful to Tips Music for bringing this beautiful melody to life."

Sanam Johar, who featured in the music video revealed, "Working on 'Jaan Legi Mehbooba' has been an incredible journey. The song's emotion guided our performance, and collaborating with Apurrva and the entire team at Tips Music made this project truly memorable. I'm excited for audiences to experience the story we've crafted through this music video."

Apurrva Soni added, "The moment I heard 'Jaan Legi Mehbooba,' I knew this project would be special. The song captures genuine emotion, and we've tried to mirror that authenticity in our performance."

After premiering on Tips Music's official YouTube channel, "Jaan Legi Mehbooba" has been streaming across all major platforms since March 3rd, 2025.

