Bank Holidays from March 22-25: Bank Unions Announce Four-Day Strike

Banking operations across the country are set to be disrupted as bank employees have announced a nationwide strike, leading to a four-day closure in March. The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has called for a strike on March 24 and 25, while March 22 and 23 fall on weekend holidays, resulting in banks remaining shut for four consecutive days. Customers are advised to plan their transactions accordingly to avoid inconvenience.

Reasons Behind the Strike

The UFBU, which represents nine bank unions, has listed several key demands prompting the strike:

Enhanced Security Measures : With rising incidents of attacks on bank employees, unions are calling for better security arrangements to ensure staff safety.

: With rising incidents of attacks on bank employees, unions are calling for better security arrangements to ensure staff safety. Policy Reforms: The unions are opposing performance-based incentives and micromanagement directives, advocating for fairer policies.

Impact on Banking Services

The prolonged closure is expected to affect several banking services. While ATMs, mobile banking, and internet banking will continue to function, services such as cheque clearance and loan processing may face delays. Market experts suggest customers complete essential transactions in advance to avoid disruptions.

As the strike approaches, customers should stay updated on further announcements from their respective banks regarding alternative arrangements during the closure.