409 athletes from 13 states compete in swimming championship in Gandhinagar

Gandhinagar, March 5 (IANS) Gandhinagar is hosting the All India Civil Services Swimming Championship 2024-25, with 409 athletes and officials from 13 states, 12 regional sports boards, and four Union Territories participating.

The three-day event, which will be held from March 5 to March 7, was inaugurated on Wednesday at the Secretariat Gymkhana by Kamal Dayani, Additional Chief Secretary, General Administration Department (GAD), Gujarat Government. This marks the sixth time Gujarat has hosted the championship.

The event is part of the Central Civil Services Cultural and Sports Board’s (CCSCSB) initiatives to promote sports among government employees. Gujarat has previously organised national tournaments in sports such as table tennis, volleyball, kabaddi, chess, and badminton. The state government is also actively investing in sports infrastructure, developing sports complexes in various districts, and organising Khel Mahakumbh to identify and nurture athletic talent.

Meanwhile, the Khel Mahakumbh has played a crucial role in promoting grassroots sports, attracting participation from lakhs of athletes across rural and urban areas.

The state has hosted several high-profile sporting events, including the National Games 2022, where Gujarat won 76 medals, and international cricket matches at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the world’s largest cricket stadium with a seating capacity of over 1.3 lakh spectators. Gujarat has also made strides in developing world-class sports infrastructure, including the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Complex, TransStadia Arena, and the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad.

The government has encouraged participation in disciplines like athletics, swimming, kabaddi, and wrestling by providing specialised training centres and scholarships. Additionally, Gujarat has produced renowned athletes, including cricketers like Axar Patel, and Jasprit Bumrah, and chess grandmaster Tejas Bakre.

