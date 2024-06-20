‘Suhaagan’ actor Akshay Kharodia likens his Vedant to Ranbir Kapoor’s role in ‘Animal’

Mumbai, June 20 (IANS) Actor Akshay Kharodia has opened up about his return to television with 'Suhaagan' and shared that his character Vedant is very similar to Ranbir Kapoor’s role in 'Animal'.

Akshay said: "My character’s name is Vedant, who has completed his studies abroad but still upholds family values. He is very obedient to his father and is as obsessed with him as Ranbir Kapoor’s character in the film ‘Animal'. Vedant can do anything for his father and shares a similar relationship with his sister."

“Since his mother left him when he was young, his father has done everything for him, which is why he is so close to his father. Though Vedant is very modern, he possesses traditional Indian family values and wants to keep his family together.”

The actor said that his character supports his family wholeheartedly.

"Like many Indians who prioritise family over their own emotions, Vedant is the same -- he supports his family wholeheartedly. He is also a fun-loving guy who enjoys dancing and having a good time. He desires a wife who is modern and not restricted by traditional mindsets.”

Akshay also talked about how it feels to return to television after his break from 'Pandya Store'.

He shared, “It’s been 11 months since I left 'Pandya Store'. That was a very tough time for me, but when I got this show, I felt very happy.”

“The bond I had with the ‘Pandya Store’ team is something I am trying to replicate here as well. We used to eat together on the ‘Pandya Store’ set, and I’ve told everyone here that they can come to my room anytime to eat or just sit together.”

When asked what attracted him to the role in 'Suhaagan' and what makes this character special or different from his previous roles, Akshay said: "This show is produced by Rashmi Sharma, who has a very good grasp on drama. All her shows have very compelling stories."

The actor said that his character Dev in 'Pandya Store' was very calm and relaxed, but Vedant in ‘Suhaagan’ is quite different.

“He is outspoken and has the freedom to speak without restrictions,” Akshay said.

“However, since he is a person with values, he thinks before he speaks. While Dev was family-oriented, Vedant is modern, accountable, and responsible for everything he does.”

