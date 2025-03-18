Sugar industry has sufficient stocks, production outlook positive: ISMA

New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) The Indian Sugar and Bio-Energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA) said on Tuesday that there was sufficient availability of sugar across the country for the ongoing 2024-25 sugar season and the supply situation was stable.

With a projected closing stock of 54 lakh tons by September 30, 2025, the ISMA projects that India’s sugar reserves will remain more than adequate to meet domestic demand.

As of March 15, India has produced approximately 238 lakh tons of sugar, with around 200 sugar mills (38 per cent of total mills) still operational. In Uttar Pradesh, nearly 75 per cent of factories are running, with improved cane recovery expected to extend the crushing season until April. Meanwhile, although Maharashtra and Karnataka experienced lower cane yields, operations in select Karnataka mills are likely to resume during a special season in June/July 2025. Mills in Tamil Nadu are also set to operate during this period, contributing to sugar production, according to an ISMA statement.

The apex body in the sugar and bio-energy industry in the country said that after a thorough review by its executive committee on March 12, the net sugar production estimate, after diverting 35 lakh tons for ethanol production, was revised to 264 lakh tons.

"Despite reduced output in some regions, the association assures that sugar availability will comfortably meet domestic demand," the statement said.

The ISMA said that it remains optimistic about the upcoming 2025-26 season, backed by favourable weather conditions and improved planting. The 2024 monsoon has enhanced cane planting, particularly in Maharashtra and Karnataka, setting the stage for an on-time start of the crushing season in October 2025.

In Uttar Pradesh and other northern states, efforts to replace cane varieties are already showing promising results. This is expected to boost yields and recovery rates, contributing to robust sugar production next season.

ISMA further stated that the Indian government’s recent decision, announced on January 20, 2025, to allow the export of 10 lakh tons of sugar for the current season has significantly benefited the industry. This policy has helped balance domestic sugar stocks while providing financial stability to millers. The timely exports have allowed mills to make prompt cane payments, benefiting 5.5 crore farmers and their families.

As of mid-March 2025, nearly 80 per cent of sugarcane payments for the current season have been cleared, a substantial improvement over the 69 per cent clearance by mid-January 2024. Additionally, 99.9 per cent of sugarcane payments for the 2023-24 season have been completed, ensuring better financial stability for farmers, the statement said.

The export allowance has also provided a financial buffer for the industry, which has been crucial for stabilising domestic prices and controlling inflation while enabling mills to manage operational expenses more efficiently. Furthermore, sugar exports are also expected to contribute approximately Rs 4,500 crore to India’s foreign exchange reserves, strengthening the nation’s economy and improving the trade balance, the statement added.

