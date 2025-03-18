Djokovic co-founded PTPA sues tennis governing bodies

New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) Tennis' governing bodies, including the ATP, WTA, ITF, and ITIA, are under scrutiny following a series of legal action initiated by the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA).

The legal actions, supported by over 250 top-ranked male and female players, aim to expose systemic abuse and monopolistic practices that have harmed players, fans and the sport as a whole.

The PTPA, founded in 2019 by Novak Djokovic and his fellow pro, Canada's Vasek Pospisil, seeks to reform the sport, demanding a fairer system that prioritises the rights, health and safety of players, who have long been subjected to exploitative practices.

The lawsuits reveal how tennis' governing bodies have engaged in collusion to suppress competition, restrict player earnings, and limit opportunities for growth. These actions have created an environment where professional players receive a fraction of the revenues generated by the sport.

“This is not just about money - it’s about fairness, safety, and basic human dignity. I’m one of the more fortunate players and I’ve still had to sleep in my car when traveling to matches early on in my career- imagine an NFL player being told that he had to sleep in his car at an away game. It’s absurd and would never happen, obviously. No other major sport treats its athletes this way.

“The governing bodies force us into unfair contracts, impose inhumane schedules, and punish us for speaking out. The legal actions taken today are about fixing tennis for today’s players and future generations. It’s time for accountability, real reform, and a system that protects and empowers players. All stakeholders deserve a sport that operates with fairness and integrity,” read the statement by Pospisil.

The governing bodies also impose rigid rules, including ranking point mandates that dictate which tournaments players can compete in and what earnings they can make. Players are also forced to endure gruelling schedules with little time for rest or recovery, leading to injuries and burnout. The lack of player representation and the absence of fair compensation have fuelled growing frustration among athletes.

In addition to financial exploitation, players face privacy violations, such as invasive drug tests and unauthorised searches of personal devices. These measures reflect the deep power imbalance within the sport, which the PTPA seeks to correct through legal action.

The lawsuits represent a crucial turning point for professional tennis, as players demand systemic reform and a more transparent, player-focused system. By holding the sport’s governing bodies accountable, the PTPA aims to ensure a more sustainable future for tennis, where players receive the respect, compensation, and protections they deserve.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.