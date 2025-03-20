Sudhanshu Rai reveals the first-ever sci-fi supernatural thriller ‘Baida’ is based on his personal journey

Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) Actor-director Sudhanshu Rai has revealed that his upcoming sci-fi supernatural thriller "Baida" is inspired by his personal journey.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Rai said that his forthcoming film is based on a popular story from his personal journey, which has long been a favorite among his listeners. He explained that over time, his audience encouraged him to bring the tale to the big screen, and now, it has come to life in a thrilling sci-fi supernatural thriller.

Sudhanshu shared, “Baida’ is a sci-fi supernatural thriller film releasing in cinemas on March 21. It tells the story of a former spy-turned-salesman who goes on a job-related trip to rural Uttar Pradesh. There, he becomes involved in a dimensional conspiracy after seeking refuge in a hut owned by a mysterious man. His fight for survival begins when he finds himself transported to British India, facing imminent execution. To escape and return to his own time, he must find a way to save himself.”

He added, “What makes BAIDA unique is that it is the first-ever sci-fi supernatural thriller of its kind. It has consistently ranked among the most anticipated movies on IMDb. While the film features an intriguing plot centered around time travel, it also promises to incorporate elements of Bhojpuri culture and humor.”

“The film is based on a popular story of mine, and my listeners have always said that we should bring it on screen. It is based on my personal journey, where I came across stories of a similar hut. It was difficult to figure out whether it was true or hearsay, but it came out beautifully in our story.”

The director also opened up about his diverse explorations in various genres such as thriller, horror, and the supernatural. Rai mentioned, “As a storyteller, I have explored genres like thriller, horror, supernatural and even combined them to create horror comedies and romantic horrors. They have always done well with the audience. And I certainly think that the Indian audience is more than ready for any out-of-the-box concept. When I write stories, I live those characters. With Baida, I am now living these characters and reprising them on the big screen. And the process itself is amazing.”

Sudhanshu Rai, who plays the role of Ram Babu, an international spy, in the film, concluded by stating, “Baida is specifically for that audience that wants content that is different from the regular masala doled out by Bollywood. We understand that our audience is intelligent, and they are ready for such films. With a strong storyline at the crux, Baida will surely change the way the audience perceives storytelling.”

Directed by Puneet Sharma, “Baida” also stars Manisha Rai, Shobhit Sujay, ⁠Sourabh Raaj Jain, Hiten Tejwani, ⁠Tarun Khanna, Siddharth Banerjee, Deepak Wadhwa, Akhlaq Ahmad Azad, and Pradeep Kabra in pivotal roles.

The sci-fi supernatural thriller is slated to release in cinemas on March 21.

